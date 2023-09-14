Ragged Edge’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Premieres Friday, Sept. 15

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Barefoot in the Park” begins a two week run this week on Friday, Sept. 15, starting at 7 p.m.

“Barefoot in the Park” is Neil Simon’s classic comedy about newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter, played by Alexis Strunk and .James Tyler Mattingly, who realize marriage is no walk in the park. Debuting in 1963, it was the longest running hit play in Simon’s long career on Broadway—yes, even more successful than “The Odd Couple”—running for over four years. It was adopted into a hit movie in 1967 starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. The Ragged Edge production is directed by Lyndsi Hersch.

Rehearsals continue for Ragged Edge’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Adapted from the Broadway production and the classic animated film, “The Little Mermaid Jr.” premieres on Friday, Nov. 10, for a two week run.

Allan Barlow returns as Scrooge and at least 23 other characters in his one man production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” which returns on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3.

Auditions for Ragged Edge’s production of “The Cat in the Hat” are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. The play is scheduled ro premiere on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, for a two week run.

Ragged Edge will conclude the 2023-2024 theatrical season with a production of “1776,” the Broadway classic about the founding of America, which ties in nicely with Harrodsburg’s 250th anniversary celebration in 2024. Auditions for “1776” are scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. and Sunday, March 10, at 2 p.m. The play begins its two week run starting on Friday, June 21, 2024, according to the theater’s website.

“Barefoot in the Park” premieres at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street) on Friday, Sept. 15, and runs two weeks. Friday and Saturday performances start 7 p.m. while Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12. For more information, call 859-734-2389 or visit their website at raggededgetheatre.org.