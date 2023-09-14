Mercer’s Darrian Baker Suits Up For EKU Against The Cats

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

University of Kentucky football has had more hype around their program the last two summers than nearly any year in the history of the team. Most of that can be explained by two of the program’s four 10 win seasons coming in the last five years. After last fall’s shortcomings, many Wildcat fans were left in despair, counting down the days until the 2023 season kickoff against Ball State. The return of Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and the most reputable class of incoming transfers in recent history added fuel to the flame.

Kentucky has a history of keeping games against non power five or FCS opponents too close for comfort. The last time UK played Eastern Kentucky University was 2017 which finished 27-16. In 2015, an immaculate grab by Dorian Baker to tie the game with 57 seconds left is the only reason UK didn’t lose to EKU.

UK fans have been expecting the new and improved Liam Coen offense to dominate early this season, as UK plays its four easiest opponents in the first four weeks. However, that has not been the case in the slightest. The Wildcat offense looked confused in the first half of their matchup with EKU this past Saturday, Sept. 9.