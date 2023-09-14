Mercer X-Country’s Hart Hits The Ground Running

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

Both Mercer County Senior High School and Burgin Independent student-athletes were well represented at the West Jessamine Invitational cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 9. Over 190 runners participated in the boys varsity 5000 meter run. Of which, Mercer County’s Marshall Hart finished fourth with a time of 16:22.7, senior Sam Lewis also had an impressive showing, finishing eleventh with a time of 16:43.9. Junior Mason Sanders was the third Titan to cross the finish line, placing 53 out of 198 runners with a time of 18:42.7. Freshman Ian Alcorn and sophomore Landon Bryant finished 62 and 68 respectively, and Karson Kerr, Bryson Garcia and Jayden Foster also finished for the Titans.

Of the 19 boys varsity teams in competition, the Titans finished fifth. West Jessamine took the meet handedly, scoring 27 points lower than Lafayette in second place.

Burgin sophomore Barron Bradshaw finished first amongst Bulldog runners, placing 113th overall with a time of 20:39.6. Teammates Jacobe Taylor and Langston Beasley finished just behind Bradshaw with times of 21:37.9 and 23:31.6 respectively.

Eighth grader Ashton Butler placed first amongst Mercer county runners in the middle school (4000m) race with a time of 17:02.80. Sixth graders Caleb Reedy and Stephen Serrano were the next to cross the line, placing 96 and 108 respectively out of 185 runners.