UK Takes The Fight Out Of Ball State, 44-14

Austin Cocanougher

Herald Contributor

This past Saturday, Sept. 2, the University of Kentucky Wildcats brought football back to the Commonwealth in a big way. Set for a noon kickoff at Kroger Field, Mark Stoops, and the l lth version of his Cats, had a lot to prove if they were going to live up to fans’ lofty expectations going into the new season and they did that with a 44-14 win.

With the return of Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, a brand new quarter­back, new faces in the back­field, and a re-built offensive line, Kentucky’s offense had a lot of question mru·ks leading into the season. Additionally, they replaced the entire sec­ondru·y and hundreds of career tackles from the linebacker room. Brad White and his defensive group have goals that many consider “way too high.” Altogether, Coach Stoops has built a team that has more questions than answers, a team that could make a New Year’s six bowl, or struggle to make a bowl at all.

Despite all of the uncer­tainty of how the Wildcats would look on the field in 2023, only one thing was for certain, fans were ready to finally see them play, and get some answers.