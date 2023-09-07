UK Takes The Fight Out Of Ball State, 44-14
Austin Cocanougher
Herald Contributor
This past Saturday, Sept. 2, the University of Kentucky Wildcats brought football back to the Commonwealth in a big way. Set for a noon kickoff at Kroger Field, Mark Stoops, and the l lth version of his Cats, had a lot to prove if they were going to live up to fans’ lofty expectations going into the new season and they did that with a 44-14 win.
With the return of Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, a brand new quarterback, new faces in the backfield, and a re-built offensive line, Kentucky’s offense had a lot of question mru·ks leading into the season. Additionally, they replaced the entire secondru·y and hundreds of career tackles from the linebacker room. Brad White and his defensive group have goals that many consider “way too high.” Altogether, Coach Stoops has built a team that has more questions than answers, a team that could make a New Year’s six bowl, or struggle to make a bowl at all.
Despite all of the uncertainty of how the Wildcats would look on the field in 2023, only one thing was for certain, fans were ready to finally see them play, and get some answers.