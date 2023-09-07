Titan Soccer Fights Forward
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Senior High School soccer players have been adjusting to a new system and completely overhauled coaching staff. Most of the starting 11 are young and many had never played against high school aged athletes until this fall. Freshmen Landon Steele, Ian Alcorn, Mijiah Dunn, and Tanner Ison have been asked to step up and play critical minutes so far in 2023, and while the Titans 3-6 record isn’t ideal, it’s easy to see growth since the sea-son opener against Anderson County, both on an individual level and as a team organizationally.
The Titans (3-6) faced Franklin County (5-l-l) this past Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Kentucky State Capitol. In the past the Titans may have found themselves playing more defensively, relying on counter attacks to bring the ball forward and rarely holding onto the ball for build-up’s sake. Mercer played physically, winning the ball back in midfield several times throughout the first half and never shying away from a duel.