Titan Soccer Fights Forward

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Senior High School soccer players have been adjusting to a new system and completely over­hauled coaching staff. Most of the starting 11 are young and many had never played against high school aged ath­letes until this fall. Freshmen Landon Steele, Ian Alcorn, Mijiah Dunn, and Tanner Ison have been asked to step up and play critical minutes so far in 2023, and while the Titans 3-6 record isn’t ideal, it’s easy to see growth since the sea-son opener against Anderson County, both on an individual level and as a team organiza­tionally.

The Titans (3-6) faced Franklin County (5-l-l) this past Thursday, Aug. 31, in the Kentucky State Capitol. In the past the Titans may have found themselves play­ing more defensively, relying on counter attacks to bring the ball forward and rarely hold­ing onto the ball for build-up’s sake. Mercer played physi­cally, winning the ball back in midfield several times throughout the first half and never shying away from a duel.