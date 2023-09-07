Roger Jennings, 67, husband of Kathie Brooks Jennings, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born Oct. 30, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Lowell Thomas Jennings and Audrey Jennings Jones.

He graduated from Bethel High School and was a musician.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, includes: three daughters, Mandy (Coleman James) Justice, Christina (Luke) Hogan, Andrea (William McFerron) Shannon; one son, Thomas Pratt (Tishana Scott); two brothers, Darryl Jennings and Harry Jennings; 12 grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins