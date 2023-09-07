Return To ‘Spoon River’ Sept. 15, 16 At Old Fort Harrod State Park

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s September and the leaves are turning color. There is a faint chill in the air. Spooky Season is almost upon us and Center Stage Theatrics is inviting the public to return to Spoon River on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at 8 p.m. The theatrical group is producing Edgar Lee Masters’ American classic, “Spoon River Anthology” at James Harrod Amphitheater (100 South College Street).

Inspired by “the Greek Anthology,” a collection of ancient epigrams—poems found on funerary monuments and votive offerings—Masters began writing poems memorializing the people in the small towns along the Spoon River in Illinois where he’d grown up. First published in 1914, the collected poems are still in print today, a classic of early 20th century American literature.

There are over 200 poems in “the Spoon River Anthology,” and Center Stage are introducing a new cast of characters this year, including school teacher Rhoda Pitkin, mail lady Ella Snook, Hofflund the cobbler, car thief Joseph Wheelock and criminal attorney Louis Raguse. While it’s said that the dead tell no tales, the fictionalized residents of Spoon River all have a rollicking story they’re just dying to share.

Speaking of Spooky Season at Old Fort Harrod, you can lose your head when “the Sleepy Hollow Experience” begins Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Billed as a family friendly immersive experience with music, “the Sleepy Hollow Experience” will bring Ichabod Crane’s encounter with the Headless Horseman to horrifying life Thursdays through Sundays until Halloween night on Oct. 31. For tickets, visit brianclowdus.com.

For more information, visit the Center Stage Theatrics Facebook page or call Old Fort Harrod State Park at 859-734-3314.