Mercer Volleyball Puts Stop To Burgin’s Win Streak
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball (4-4) faced the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-5) in the most anticipated matchup between the two programs in several years. Burgin, having won its last four matches was certainly hopeful of a huge upset on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but the Lady Titans were too much to handle, and prevailed 3-0. Mercer started hot, extending the lead to 7-1 before Kaydance Logue denied Emerson Six at the net, igniting a fire in the arena.
Mercer’s passing was a joy to behold in the first set, largely due to the effotts of Anne Whitenack and Lady Titan libero Mia Wade. After a long rally the ball fell to Tristin Fredrick of Burgin, who tapped it behind the defense scoring Burgin’s second consecutive point. Following a Mercer County mistake, Burgin extended their run to three, but a net interference killed the momentum and Mercer prevailed in the first set 25-12, thanks to a dink from Ella Davis.
Mercer was organized defensively and seemingly covered the whole court during set one. At least half of Burgin’s points came from Lady Titan mistakes in their own half, rather than kills from the Lady Bulldogs.