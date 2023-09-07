Mercer Volleyball Puts Stop To Burgin’s Win Streak

Sam Warren

Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball (4-4) faced the Burgin Lady Bulldogs (4-5) in the most anticipated matchup between the two programs in several years. Burgin, having won its last four matches was certainly hopeful of a huge upset on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but the Lady Titans were too much to handle, and prevailed 3-0. Mercer started hot, extending the lead to 7-1 before Kaydance Logue denied Emerson Six at the net, igniting a fire in the arena.

Mercer’s passing was a joy to behold in the first set, largely due to the effotts of Anne Whitenack and Lady Titan libero Mia Wade. After a long rally the ball fell to Tristin Fredrick of Burgin, who tapped it behind the defense scoring Burgin’s second consecutive point. Following a Mercer County mistake, Burgin extended their run to three, but a net interference killed the momentum and Mercer prevailed in the first set 25-12, thanks to a dink from Ella Davis.

Mercer was organized defensively and seemingly covered the whole court dur­ing set one. At least half of Burgin’s points came from Lady Titan mistakes in their own half, rather than kills from the Lady Bulldogs.