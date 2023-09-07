Mercer Gets $15.1 Million From State To Expand Local Internet

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County is receiving more than $15.1 million to expand broadband across the county. That’s part of $386 million the Commonwealth of Kentucky is investing to expand access in 46 counties, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 42,600 homes and businesses—including 3,332 here in Mercer County. The announcement was made by Gov. Andy Beshear at a press conference in Frankfort on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“High-speed internet is not a luxury anymore,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “It’s a necessity for work, school, health care and more, and every Kentuckian deserves access.”

Beshear called the funding announcement a “historic milestone toward our promise to connect every home and business in the commonwealth to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

According to the press release, 56 grants totaling more than $196 million from the Kentucky Broadband Deployment Fund were announced, part of the governor’s Better Internet program. Internet service providers that received grant funding will also contribute more than $190 million in matching funds. All together, $386 million in funding was announced.

“We are excited for Mercer County residents to have the opportunity to gain access to reliable internet service,” said Mercer County Judge-Executive Sarah Steele, who attended the press conference Tuesday. “This is a vital resource for all citizens. It is an important step forward. We are thankful to be awarded this project and excited to see the impact it has in our area.”

The total estimated cost of the Mercer project is a little more than $26 million, with $15.1 million coming from the state, $9.4 million from All Points Broadband, and $1.48 million in local match from Mercer County.

“All Points Broadband is thrilled to continue expanding our existing service offerings across Central Kentucky and bring fiber broadband to communities we call home,” said CEO Jimmy Carr. “All Points Broadband partners with local governments to deliver universal fiber broadband solutions and we are committed to helping bring universal fiber broadband to every unserved Kentuckian. We thank Gov. Beshear and the General Assembly for their leadership in bridging the digital divide.”

Earlier this summer, the governor announced Kentucky had secured nearly $1.1 billion in a federal grant from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which the governor called the largest public investment in high-speed internet in the commonwealth’s history.

Gov. Besheear continues to encourage Kentuckians to take the Broadband Speed Test and sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program online at fcc.gov/acp if they are eligible.