Lady Titans Soccer Ride A Roller Coaster
Sam Warren
Herald Staff
sports@harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Lady Titans soccer season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far this fall. After beginning the season with a 3-0 loss to Nelson County they bounced back with 6- I and 5-1 wins over Model and Lincoln County respectively. District foe West Jessamine then dismantled Mercer 8-1, a draw with Garrard County and a 6-2 loss to Bourbon County followed. Last Saturday,Aug. 26, Mercer (2-1-4) faced the Lady Yellow Jackets of Woodford County (4-1-2). Woodford has talented players and a tradition of winning, last season they lost only three games.
It didn’t take long for the Lady Yellow Jackets to take control of the game. A miscommunication in defense led to a mistake from goalkeeper Skylar Webb, allowing for a simple tap in from Abigail Spencer. The Lady Titans’ defense was unable to slow down Woodford’s attack.
“Team play must get better. We have a lot of individual talent on the team, but right now they aren’t putting it all together as a group,” said Head Coach Josh Culver.