Lady Titans Soccer Ride A Roller Coaster

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Lady Titans soccer season has been a bit of a roller coaster so far this fall. After beginning the season with a 3-0 loss to Nelson County they bounced back with 6- I and 5-1 wins over Model and Lincoln County respectively. District foe West Jessamine then dis­mantled Mercer 8-1, a draw with Garrard County and a 6-2 loss to Bourbon County followed. Last Saturday,Aug. 26, Mercer (2-1-4) faced the Lady Yellow Jackets of Woodford County (4-1-2). Woodford has talented play­ers and a tradition of win­ning, last season they lost only three games.

It didn’t take long for the Lady Yellow Jackets to take control of the game. A mis­communication in defense led to a mistake from goal­keeper Skylar Webb, allow­ing for a simple tap in from Abigail Spencer. The Lady Titans’ defense was unable to slow down Woodford’s attack.

“Team play must get better. We have a lot of individual talent on the team, but right now they aren’t putting it all together as a group,” said Head Coach Josh Culver.