Get Free T-Shirt With Donation At Blood Drive On Wednesday, Sept. 13

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a Mercer County Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street). As certain as it is that blood is always red and Kentucky grass is always blue, the need for blood is always present.

Donors can meet the constant need at this upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive. One in four people will need a blood transfusion in their lifetime. KBC and its donors provide those lifesaving blood products for Kentuckians as a supplier for more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

Through the generosity of donors, the Kentucky Blood Center provides blood for a wide range of vital treatments, including cancer, trauma, sickle cell, organ transplant, surgeries and much more.

All registered donors at this upcoming drive will receive a “Blood is Red, Grass is Blue, I Save Lives, How ‘Bout You” T-shirt (while supplies last).

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the Commonwealth. Licensed by the FDA, the center’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. The blood center provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

