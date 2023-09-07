Amanda Derringer

Amanda Michelle Derringer, 44, died Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at the University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 19, 1978, in Danville, she was the daughter of Cathy Griffith Derringer of Harrodsburg and the late Donald Derringer.

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church, an employee of Berry Plastics.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: two sons, Christopher and Matthew Taylor of McKinney, one daughter, Mallie Taylor of McKinney; two brothers, Daniel (Joy) Derringer of Danville and Cameron Derringer of Harrodsburg and several nieces, nephews and cousins.