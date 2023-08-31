Three People Arrested After Police Search Harrodsburg Residence

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Three people are in custody after the Harrodsburg Police Department searching a house on North Greenville Street and finding substances believed to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The arrests came as a result of a lengthy investigation into the sale of narcotics, according to an HPD post on Facebook.

On Monday, Aug 28, at 1 a.m., officers from the HPD and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the residence where they discovered a large amount of a substance suspected to methamphetamine, a large amount of gray powder suspected to be fentanyl, a blue container with approximately 11 grams of marijuana, two glass pipes, a digital scale, baggies and US currency, according to the uniform citation.

While the house was being searched, one resident stated to police that a sewing machine belonged to her. Inside the sewing machine, officers located “a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Three people were arrested as a result of the search. Harold Wayne Moore, 39, of Harrodsburg, was arrested and charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Moore was also served with warrants for failure to appear and 1st degree bail jumping (six counts each). he is being held at Boyle County Detention Center on bonds worth $50,000.

Michael Edward Owens, 33, of Harrodsburg, was arrested and charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at BCDC on a $10,000 bond.

Finally, Tamra Dawn Sumner, 47, of Harrodsburg, was arrested and charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine. Sumner was released from BCDC on a $5,000 bond.