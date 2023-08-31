 Skip to content

Harrodsburg Named A US Favorite

Harrodsburg Also Named One Of Most Charming Towns In Kentucky

The Harrodsburg Herald/Robert Moore
WorldAtlas.com has named Harrodsburg one of the US’s favorite small towns in Kentucky and one of the most charming towns in Kentucky.

Harrodsburg is among the 12 small towns in Kentucky ranked among US favorites on WorldAtlas.com.
The website referred to Harrodsburg’s status as the oldest permanent American settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains.

“Harrodsburg is steeped in history, with various notable attractions like the Old Fort Harrod State Park, Morgan Row Houses, Old Mud Meeting House of the Dutch Reformed Church, and the Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill,” according to the website. “Outdoor lovers can enjoy a cruise through the nearby Kentucky River Palisades or explore the different trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.”

Harrodsburg was also named one of the nine most charming towns in Kentucky by WorldAtlas. The website praised Herrington Lake, “where boating and fishing excursions are available, is a haven for nature enthusiasts” and downtown of Harrodsburg, “home to charming cafés where travelers may sample local cuisine, antique stores, and boutiques.”

WorldAtlas was launched in 1994 and is today one of the largest publishing resources in geography and other topics it covers, including sociology, demography, environment, economics, politics and travel. In 2019, WorldAtlas has served over 165 million readers from around the world. For more information, visit WorldAtlas.com.

