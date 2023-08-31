City Commission Votes To Enter Infrastructure Agreement With Developer

Harrodsburg Hires New Chief Adminstrative Officer

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission has reached an agreement with the developer building a Dollar General on East Lexington Street to improve city infrastructure.

At the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, the commissioners voted to enter an agreement with the Kentucky Lodging and Development Company Inc., the company building a Dollar General store on East Lexington Street. Under the terms of the deal, the company will move and upgrade an existing sewer line and then be reimbursed for the cost by the city.

Ryan Carr, project manager and engineer with the Kentucky Engineering Group, called the agreement with the developer “more of a timing issue than anything else.” The city government is currently working on an infrastructure project on the east side of Harrodsburg, but is still in the process of getting the funding.

“It’s a scheduling thing,” Carr said. The developer will pay all the costs of relocating the line. If their costs are bigger than what the city’s funding could pay for, they will have to absorb the loss, Carr said.

The city commission also approved three resolutions related to funding for a sewer and water line and hydrant replacement project. That includes state grants through the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority of $103,805, $111,360 and $275,064. The commissioners voted to accept the grants, approve the grant assistance agreements, amend the city budget and authorize the signing of all related documents.

“These are grants, they’re not loans,” said Grayson Evans of Bluegrass Area Development District. Evans said. Evans said they are COVID funds being distributed through KIA, for cleaner water projects. They will reimburse the city for the project expenses, he said.

After an executive session, the city commission voted to offer Stacey Maynard as chief administrative officer at $48.08 an hour starting Sept. 18 pending a background check, drug test and alcohol test. The position is included in the city’s new budget.

Maynard is currently the council administrator at the Office of the Urban County Council for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

“She runs the offices for all 15 council members,” Mayor Sam Carr said after the meeting. “She works directly with the mayor and vice-mayor.”

Carr said Maynard previously lived in Harrodsburg.

“We need somebody to get us up to speed on technology,” Carr said. “She checked off all the boxes for what we need.”

On Monday, the city commission also approved a one-year contract with Dr. Eric Guerrant to serve as medical directorship. The fee will be $500 per month. As medical director, Guerrant will set set the protocols for medical runs, which makes up the bulk of the calls for the fire department.

“It is a state law,” explained Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham. “You have to have this. You have to have a director on board or we could be sued.”