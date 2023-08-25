Burgin Fall Festival Returns Sept. 8-10
Lane Mills
Herald Staff
lane@harrodsburgherald.com
The annual Burgin Fall Festival returns this Sept. 8-10, with all sorts of fun activities filling the fall weekend. In addition to the activities, there will be vendors, food, inflatables, and live music weekend long. The festival begins at noon on Friday, Sept. 8, and goes through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.
At 6 p.m., local Christian rapper Chrys Jones will also perform on stage until the festival closes 11 p.m.
At 10 a.m., there will be a pet contest, as well as a mobile dairy classroom to teach attendees about all things cows, from anatomy to vocabulary. It runs through noon. At 11 a.m., a Karate demonstration with US Yoshukai will take place; this form of karate will be performed by professionals.
Starting at noon is a dog obedience training seminar, where families learn tactics for training pups from a certified trainer. Following that is a basket weaving session from 1-3 p.m.
Pageants start at 5 p.m. There are five categories of competition: Pre-Teen, ages 8-12; Teen, 13-15; Miss, 16-21 and Modern, 16 and up (married or not). As an Amerifest preliminary pageant, the fifth category will be photogenic competition. Registration fee for the pageant is only $40 and is open to Mercer County residents only. For information regarding applications or questions, email info@burginfestivals.com.
A DJ will be on hand as the day winds down from 7 to 11 p.m., accompanied by dancing open to all following the pageant, the last event of the night.
To apply to be a vendor/food vender at the festival, or have a question, visit @BurginFallFestival on Facebook or email info@burginfestivals.com.