Burgin Fall Festival Returns Sept. 8-10

Lane Mills

Herald Staff

lane@harrodsburgherald.com

The annual Burgin Fall Festival returns this Sept. 8-10, with all sorts of fun activities filling the fall weekend. In addition to the activities, there will be vendors, food, inflatables, and live music weekend long. The festival begins at noon on Friday, Sept. 8, and goes through 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10.

Friday, Sept. 8

12 to 11 p.m.

The festival kicks off at midday, opening with family friendly activities and giving guests the opportunity to explore without fear of missing anything. The first live show begins at 5 p.m. with the Midday Wasted Band, who will continue to play throughout the rest of the night.

At 6 p.m., local Christian rapper Chrys Jones will also perform on stage until the festival closes 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Day two begins with a Cruise-In at 9 a.m., with an array of classic cars and automobiles to be lined up and shown off. Through 4 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to adopt a pet through the Mercer Humane Society who will be set up with various animals in need. Families are encouraged to take home a new furry friend.

At 10 a.m., there will be a pet contest, as well as a mobile dairy classroom to teach attendees about all things cows, from anatomy to vocabulary. It runs through noon. At 11 a.m., a Karate demonstration with US Yoshukai will take place; this form of karate will be performed by professionals.

Starting at noon is a dog obedience training seminar, where families learn tactics for training pups from a certified trainer. Following that is a basket weaving session from 1-3 p.m.

Pageants start at 5 p.m. There are five categories of competition: Pre-Teen, ages 8-12; Teen, 13-15; Miss, 16-21 and Modern, 16 and up (married or not). As an Amerifest preliminary pageant, the fifth category will be photogenic competition. Registration fee for the pageant is only $40 and is open to Mercer County residents only. For information regarding applications or questions, email info@burginfestivals.com.

A DJ will be on hand as the day winds down from 7 to 11 p.m., accompanied by dancing open to all following the pageant, the last event of the night.

Sunday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The final day of the festival is open to explore all the various vendors and local set ups at the festival.

Burgin’s annual Fall Festival runs from Sept. 8-10 on Main Street in Burgin. Come out and bring the whole family for endless activities and fun. There are still slots available for a local artist interested in being on the main stage.

To apply to be a vendor/food vender at the festival, or have a question, visit @BurginFallFestival on Facebook or email info@burginfestivals.com.