In First Season Loss, Titans Volleyball Drops Close Match To Danville

Byron Collier

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans volleyball team faced off against the Danville Admirals, Monday, Aug. 21. They went into the game with a perfect 2-0 record. While they are a young team, they show fight and promise but the Admirals were too much and Mercer lost two sets to three.

The Titans opened their first set 2-0 to start the game. Danville answered back with a run until senior Jorga Sanford’s spike, 3-5, changed the momentum and the Titans took the lead, 6-5.

Behind 12-9, Mercer called a timeout to stall Danville’s run.

The game went back and forth, the Titans had the lead, 18-14, when Danville called time out.

The time out didn’t have the desired effect and the Titans came out with an ace by Emerson Six. She didn’t stop there and added two more aces, 20-14.

A light tap over the net by sophomore Ella Davis caught the Admirals unaware and made it game point. The Titans took the first set, 25-17.

The second set started close with long rally’s between both teams and the game was tied at 2-2. Davis came up with a big spike to bolster the Titan’s lead, 8-3, and continue their run.

Danville wasn’t about to give up and scored three unanswered points in a row closing the gap, 8-6.

The Admirals took the lead for the first time in the game, 10-9, and continued their run until Mercer called time out, 12-9.