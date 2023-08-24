Harrodsburg Man Indicted For Assault

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Harrodsburg man has been indicted last week for assaulting and endangering members of his family.

According to the indictment, the incident is alleged to have happened on Thursday, June 29. At 3:51 a.m. the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member about a domestic dispute involving a weapon.

According to the complaint warrant, Zane K. Bugg, 28, of 176 Heritage Woods, arrived intoxicated and began “firing rounds off into the ceiling and the front of the house with a rifle.”

Sheriff Ernie Kelty said his office was told Bugg was sitting in the front yard of the home with an assault rifle waiting for the police to arrive. However, when the sheriff and several deputies reached the scene, they found the home apparently empty.

“The parents had left the home,” Kelty said. “They were out behind the house in a field.”

But the deputies didn’t know that at that time.

“We didn’t know exactly where they were and we didn’t know where he was,” Kelty said.

The sheriff’s office called in the Kentucky State Police for assistance. They also used their drone to locate the parents and then made sure they were safe, but they still could not find Bugg, who had apparently left with several weapons.

The victim, who is not being identified, told the deputies Bugg entered the home and found the victim sitting in a recliner, “extended the bayonet section from the end of a SKS rifle” and began stabbing the victim in the left leg, left hip and once in the rear, according to the complaint warrant.

Bugg pointed the rifle at the victim and demanded he stick his hands in the air, according to the complaint warrant.

“I should beat you to death with my fist,” the victim said Bugg told him in the complaint warrant. “I should shoot you in the head.”

Deputies observed injuries consistent with the victim’s statement, according to the complaint warrant. They also located empty 5.56 and 223 casings on the front porch.

Still attempting to find Bugg, the sheriff’s office called the Lexington Police Department, who sent in their air support unit. They also began pinging Bugg’s phone, finding he was somewhere near Heritage Woods Way and Dry Branch Road. Kelty and his deputies returned to the residence.

“I noticed there was a light on that wasn’t on when we’d left,” he said.

Determining Bugg was in the house, Kelty and another deputy who knew Bugg began talking to the suspect, convincing him to give up peacefully.

“He came out with his hands up and surrendered,” Kelty said.

Last week, the Mercer Grand Jury indicted Bugg for 2nd degree assault, a class C felony; two counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment, both class D felonies; and 3rd degree terroristic threatening, a class A misdemeanor.

Bugg’s bail was set at $20,000 with no contact with alleged victims. Dep. Patrick McMullin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments on Thursday, Aug. 17 on charges including unlawful transaction with a minor, strangulation, criminal abuse and failure to comply with the sex offender registry, among other offenses.

UNLAWFUL TRANSACTION WITH A MINOR

• Larry Coffman II, 40, of 345 Cornishville Street, was indicted with four class B felony counts of 1st degree unlawful transaction with a minor. On or about March 18 to March 19, Coffman is alleged to have induced two female children less than 16 years of age to engage in illegal sexual activity and to have induced them to engage in consuming illegal controlled substances, according to the indictment. Bail: $30,000 with no contact with alleged victims. Sgt. Richard Reilly (HPD) testified.

STRANGULATION

• Sean Smallwood, 47, of 696 Dardanelles Drive, Lexington, was indicted with three class C felonies: 2nd degree assault, 1st degree strangulation and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. All three offenses occurred between Aug. 8 and Aug. 12 in Mercer County, according to the indictment. Bail: $20,000 with no contact with alleged victim. Sgt. Richard Reilly (HPD) testified.

CRIMINAL ABUSE

• Devon Madison Savage, 23, of 699 Perryville Street, was indicted for 2nd degree criminal abuse, a class D felony. On July 10 in Mercer County, Savage is alleged to have wantonly used cruel punishment on a minor child aged 12 years or less, biting the victim or placing the victim in a situation that may cause serious physical injury, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 with no contact with alleged victim. Robert Oney (HPD) testified.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

• Lawrence Milton Storey, 39, of 734 Perryville Street Apt. 4, was indicted for failure to comply with the sex offender registry, a class D felony, and registered sex offender residence restrictions, a class A misdemeanor. According to the indictment, Storey, a convicted sexual offender, failed to comply with the registration and notification requirements with the Kentucky Department of Probation and Paroled between Feb. 10 and July 17, 2023. During that same period, Storey is alleged to have resided across the street from a day care, according to the indictment. Bail: $10,000. Sgt. Scott Elder (HPD) testified.