Darlene Wilson, 67, widow of James Oliver Wilson, of Danville, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington.

Born Jan. 25, 1956, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Jack J. and Nellie (Lanham) Watts.

She was an Emergency Dispatcher for the City Of Danville and was a member of Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one brother, Jack B. (Sharon) Watts of Danville; two nephews, Tyler (Tracy) Watts and Daniel (Marie) Holifield, and one niece, Crystal Madden, and several great nieces and nephews.