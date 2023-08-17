Titans Soccer Pushes Through Opening Week

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Soccer kicked off its season this past Tuesday, Aug. 8, in a 3-2 loss against Anderson County. This is the first time since 2007 that Titan Boys soccer has fallen to the Bearcats. It took a fantastic midfield display from Bearcat seniors Tristan Wohnhas and Carlos Hernandez to outscore the Titans.

Mercer’s midfield seemed smothered and inca­pacitated by the ball con­trol of Anderson’s midfield. Freshman Mijiah Dunn tapped over a pass to soph­omore midfielder Grayson Guerra who placed his finish perfectly to open scoring for the Titans in 2023. Guerra found the back of the net again off of a corner kick, making it 3-2.

“Even though we are a young team, I thought we fought until the end of the game and we gave ourselves some chances to compete for a fu II 80 minutes. I have always gone into every game with the 1nental ity to com­pete and win and I thought our guys did a good job of having that same 1nind­set and competitiveness on the field,” said Head Coach Mark Dunn.

Mercer vs. Pulaski

The Titans faced Pulaski County two nights later, and began the game much more alert and eager to attack the ball in the defensive third. Senior goalkeeper Ben Waddell, who previ­ously played a field position in his first three years of high school, had I 3 saves. Waddell anchored a back line of Kylar Sallee, Slade Brogle, Hayden McGuire and Ian Alcorn in what was a b1illiant display of press­ing and composure.

The stout defensive dis­play allowed for a single goal to decide the match. Junior Midfielder Luis Osoy dribbled through the Maroons defense before being tripped just outside of the six yard box. He stepped up confidently and sealed the Titans’ first win of 2023.