Linda Byrd, 71, of Harrodsburg, wife of Wayne Byrd, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at the Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born March 4, 1952, in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Gene and Mary Rose (Anderson) Estes.

She worked for the Kentucky Department of Revenue and the Mercer County School System and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church where she was a member of the Christian Friends Bible Study Class and taught Sunday School and was active in the WMU.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Christine (Bubba) Briscoe of Harrodsburg; one son, Michael Byrd of Harrodsburg; three sisters, Norma (Maurice) Smither of Versailles, Ann (Jim) Daniel of Frankfort and Brenda (Jerry) Handy of Owenton; one grandson, Brandon Briscoe of Harrodsburg and several nieces and nephews.