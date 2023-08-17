City Awards Contract To Pave 22 Streets To Mago

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg City Commission announced the city streets that will be paved this year.

At their regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, the commission awarded the $648,000 street paving bid to Mago Construction, the only bidder. Commissioner Charlie Mattingly, who oversees the public works department, said Mago would pave 22 streets. The bid is under the city’s budgeted amount of $661,000, Mattingly said.

“I’m proud to be under budget,” said Mattingly, who also said he was working to get the streets back to where they ought to have been.

The streets to be paved:

• Both sides of Greenbriar Drive from US 68 to the dead end.

• Bellaire Drive from US 68 to the entrance to the Bellaire subdivision.

• Factory Street from Main Street to US 68.

• Commercial Drive from US 127 to Warwick Road.

• Newby Drive.