‘A Taste Of History’ With Chef Walter Staib Premieres With Dinner Aug. 25

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Harrodsburg is known for its historical preservation and that history and the culinary style of the pioneers will be spotlighted in an upcoming episode of “A Taste of His­to1y with Chef Walter Staib.”

The Mercer Chamber of Com­merce and Friends of Fort Harrod are welcoming Staib back to Mercer County for a special viewing of the epi­sode on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road), starting at 6 p.m.

Staib is a third generation restaurateur and through his Emmy Award winning show “A Taste of History,” he trav­els the country giving view­ers insight into 18th century colonial life and the significant recipes of the time and area.