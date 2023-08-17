| logout
‘A Taste Of History’ With Chef Walter Staib Premieres With Dinner Aug. 25
April Ellis
Herald Staff
Harrodsburg is known for its historical preservation and that history and the culinary style of the pioneers will be spotlighted in an upcoming episode of “A Taste of Histo1y with Chef Walter Staib.”
The Mercer Chamber of Commerce and Friends of Fort Harrod are welcoming Staib back to Mercer County for a special viewing of the episode on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Lodge at Logan Vineyards (254 Hopewell Road), starting at 6 p.m.
Staib is a third generation restaurateur and through his Emmy Award winning show “A Taste of History,” he travels the country giving viewers insight into 18th century colonial life and the significant recipes of the time and area.