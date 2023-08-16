Theresa Padgett

Theresa Ann Padgett, 69, of Danville, widow of Lanny Russell Padgett, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at her home in Danville.

Born April 30, 1954, in Oswego, NY, she was the daughter of the late James Francis and Helen Theresa (Woods) Heagerty.

She was a graduate of Finneytown High School in Finneytown, Ohio, an employee for the Anderson Funeral Home in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of the Neals Creek Living Water Assembly Church in Stanford.

Survivors include: three daughters, Jennifer (Isaac Solis) Marie Barnard of Danville, Amanda Padgett of Liberty and Amanda Alsept of Bethel, Ohio; one son, James Padgett of Danville; three brothers, Phillip (Frederica) Heagerty of Zoar, Ohio, James (Shirley) Heagerty of Georgia and Michael (Michell Dejongh) Heagerty of Plattsburgh, NY; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.