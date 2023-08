Ralph E. Devine Sr., 69, of Burgin, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell James B Haggin Hospital.

Born July 12, 1954, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Elza and Jessie (Pittman) Devine.

He was a retired painter for Lewis Carey Painting.

Survivors include: one son, Ralph E. Devine Jr. of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Pat Devine of Danville and Violet (Lewis) Carey of Burgin; several nieces and nephews.