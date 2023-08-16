Lucille Morris

Lucille Goodlett Morris passed away on Friday, July 28, in Grove City, Ohio.

Born May 12, 1924, in Kirkwood, she was 99 years old.

Lucille grew up in the Kirkwood area near Salvisa, on the farm just to the left (or south) of the Kirkwood Road. She resided in Louisville briefly during World War II working at a business which made coats. She married Lawrence T. Morris of Bondville, in Aug. 1946, after he returned home from service in the Navy. Lawrence’s career with the Department of Defense took the family to Morganfield, for 22 years to western Maryland and the Fort Meade area, and for seven years to the Newport News area of Virginia. When Lawrence retired in 1978 he and Lucille returned to Harrodsburg, to be near their extensive family in Mercer County and the surrounding area.

Though her mother died when she was only 2-years-old, her step mother was a wonderful woman and we, her surviving daughters, feel she would have described her childhood as a happy one. As a wife and mother, she was selfless and devoted, always putting her family’s needs first and above hers. There were three activities that we think most made her happy. An accomplished seamstress, we remember her sewing, spending countless hours at a treadle sewing machine before acquiring an electric one, making dresses and other clothes for all of us. She was a basic but excellent cook, planning breakfast, lunch and dinner early in the day. Both she and Lawrence had almost a reverence for fresh vegetables and fruit and she enjoyed working with him to can and/or freeze green beans, tomatoes, peaches and corn.

An energetic person, Lucille rarely left anything to the next day, seeming to live by the motto “Don’t put off to tomorrow what you can do today.” Together she and Lawrence passed on by example their fundamental values of right and wrong and how to raise a happy family to us, and we in turn have passed them on to our children.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Lawrence; her eldest daughter Linda Sue Miller and son-in-law Moreland Miller of Hinesville, GA; father Hilary C. Goodlett, mother Mae Gritton Goodlett, step mother Ruby Nichols Goodlett, all of Kirkwood; sisters, Aileen Clark of Louisville, and Roberta Stamper of Owenton; and brothers, James Goodlett of Colorado and Bruce Goodlett of Lexington.

Survivors include: her daughters, Sharron Kaye Chenault of Grove City, OH; Jenny (Kurt) Schaefer of St. Louis, MO; Vicki (Steve) Tunstill of Jacksonville, FL; and Tammy (Rob) Watts of Lawrenceburg. She was grandmother to 12 and great-grandmother to 21.