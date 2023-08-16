Louis Whaley

Louis Allen Whaley, 98, of Lancaster, husband of Lillie (Charles) Whaley, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born June 22, 1925, in Maysville, he was the son of the late James Allen and Margaret (Curley) Whaley.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army, served as a Code Clerk in 414th Field Artillery and was stationed on the island of Luzon in the Philippines, he attended the University of Kentucky under the GI Bill, studying Pre-Law and Business, was owner of Kentucky Office Forms and was a member of the St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Danville.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Robin (David) Steininger of Harrodsburg; two sons, Mark A. Whaley of Burgin and Michael (Michelle) Whaley of Fayetteville, GA; one sister, Phoebe (Jack) Collins of Mayslick and one brother, James (Bernardine) Whaley of Maysville; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Whaley, and three sisters, Marie Dickson, Virginia Belt and Betty Collins.