Jerry Moore, 71, of Harrodsburg, widower of Anna Mae Hogue, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at his home.

Born Dec. 20, 1951, in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of the late Winford and Thelma Georgia (Ison) Moore.

He was a retired General Cable employee and worked for Allied Security.

Survivors include: one daughter, Jamie Kaye (Jesus) Baez of Harrodsburg, KY; and two brothers, Ronnie (Christie) Moore of Dayton, Ohio and Wilburt (Tonda) Moore of Danville; one grandson and several nieces and nephews