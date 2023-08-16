David Jordan

David Lynn Jordan went home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at the family home in Danville, Kentucky surrounded by his family.

David was born in Ashland, on July 17, 1953, to the late Rev. W.A. Jordan and Polly Benton Jordan.

He moved to Panama and then to Barstow, California at a young age. He grew up in southern California. He graduated from Quartz Hill High School and went to College at Point Loma Nazarene College. He later attended the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Spring, Colorado and became a minister. He served for many years as a pastor in the Nazarene church in Quebec, Canada and in southern California. He was also a chaplain and a teacher in the prison system of California.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Suzette Jordan.

He is survived by two daughters, Andrea (Emmanuel) Nacionales of Louisville and Kimberlee (Timothy) Piazza of Danville; one son, David (Shannon) of Greensburg; one daughter-in-law, Karri Hazlett of Louisville; one brother, Tony (Marianne) Jordon of Mexico, MO; six grandsons, Christopher Howlett, River Jordan, Krys Nacionales, Jordan Piazza, Qynn Nacionales and Jeremiah Piazza; three granddaughters, Sage Jordan, Jai Maria Piazza and Ralasia Piazza and many loved nieces, nephews and close family friends from all over.