Daniel Lynn Readnower, 59, of Harrodsburg, husband of Lou Ann (Tribble) Readnower, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at his home.

Born Aug. 11, 1963, in Mercer County, he was the son of Daniel Boone and Linda (Tyler) Readnower of Mercer County.

He was a retired RR Donnelley employee.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: three daughters, Renee Readnower of Anderson County, Leslie Marie (Justin) Decker of Harrodsburg and Lauren Nicole (Nathan) Spigle of Stanford; four sons, Daniel Lynn Readnower II, Matthew Clinton (Cassandra) Readnower, Lucas Daniel Readnower and Zachary Wyatt Readnower, all of Harrodsburg; two sisters, Missy Readnower (Ernie) Kelty of Harrodsburg, and Betty Jo Readnower of Frankfort and 13 grandchildren.