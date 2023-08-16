Charles Hensley

Charles Thomas “Charlie” Hensley, 78, of Harrodsburg, husband of Genevieve McFerron Hensley, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 28, 1944, in Kenton County, he was the son of the late John Lester and Edna (Butts) Hensley.

He was a retired gunsmith and had owned and operated Hensley Gun Store, was a member of Herrington Lake Pentecostal Church, where he served as a Head Counselor, and was a member of the American Gunsmith Association.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one daughter, Kathy Reed of Texas; two sons, Wayne Taylor Jr. of Mercer County and Timmy (Carol Lee Shifflett) Taylor of Mercer County; one sister, Janet Votaw of Harrodsburg; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.