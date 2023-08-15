The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning motorists of a closure scheduled for KY 33 in Mercer County. The temporary closure is necessary for cross drain replacement operations.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Kentucky Route 33 will be closed at milepoint 1.0 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. According to KYTC, the alternate route is KY 1896 to US 127 to KY 152.

As always, closures are scheduled on a tentative basis and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

KYTC District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford Counties

