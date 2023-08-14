Kentucky River Closures At High Bridge

A scheduled railroad maintenance project on High Bridge near Wilmore in Jessamine County will require periodic closures of the Kentucky River to all passing traffic on select weekdays this month.

The Kentucky River will be closed at High Bridge from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug.17; Monday, Aug. 21, through Thursday, Aug. 24; and Monday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31.

Outside of these times, boaters can pass under the bridge as normal.

Boaters will be unable to navigate the Kentucky River past the bridge from either direction. High Bridge is located outside Wilmore and spans Jessamine and Mercer Counties.

Norfolk Southern, which maintains the tracks, is coordinating with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to help keep boaters safe from falling debris and to expedite the project to keep the river open as much as possible during its busiest times, Friday to Sunday.

Boaters wishing to access the Dix River tailwaters during the river closure times will need to use the Camp Nelson boat ramp located in Garrard County below US27. There is a $5 launch fee at this ramp.

The work being performed is regular maintenance essential to keeping the railroad operating safely. Norfolk Southern appreciates the public’s patience while the work is completed.