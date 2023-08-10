Weekender Aug. 10–17: Meet The Titans And More

Robert Moore

It’s almost time for the Friday Night Lights. Get your chance to Meet the Titans at Friday Night on Main at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street) on Friday, Aug. 11, starting at 6 p.m. There will also be live music by Andrea Gross and Derek Isaacs, food trucks—Grillin’ Good Eats, the Curry Kitchen, J&T’s Italian Ice, Worth the Squeeze and Old Style Kettle Korn—craft vendors and more. Meet the Titans starts at 7 p.m.

Everything leads up to the 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street), which starts Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. The theme for Thursday is family, with Family Night Kick Off Party starting at 5 p.m., followed by a baby show at 7 p.m. and Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band at 8 p.m. There will also be a skating rink, giant yard games, beer tent, food trucks and activities for kids by the Arts Council of Mercer County and Isaiah House.

Editor’s Note: This will be the last Weekender running Thursday to Thursday. Due to the change in the production schedule, the Weekender will begin running Friday to Friday starting next week.

Have a great weekend, Mercer County.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Aug. 10

• Jazz Fest Fund Raiser at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Performance by Blue Groove Jazz. Food by American Blackbird. Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Friday, Aug. 11

• CANCELED. Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• CANCELED. PreSchoolers Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Friday Night on Main at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). Meet the Titans as well as live music by Andrea Gross and Derek Isaacs, food trucks—Grillin’ Good Eats, the Curry Kitchen, J&T’s Italian Ice, Worth the Squeeze and Old Style Kettle Korn—craft vendors and more. Starts 6 p.m. Meet the Titans starts at 7 p.m. Harrodsburgfirst@gmail.com or Facebook @HarrodsburgFirst or 859-734-6811.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Venus Lori at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Saturday, Aug. 12

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). 8 a.m. to noon. Facebook @Mercer County Farm Thangs.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at Mercer County Fairgrounds (540 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Kids Science Projects at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outside the Welcome Center to learn fun, hands-on activities. This month, kids will learn how to make their own bird feeder by gathering items from nature. Admission allows visitors to participate in all the activities plus save 50 percent on kids meals at the Trustees’ Table and 20 percent on kids merchandise. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Teens Create at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For teens, age 13-18, who enjoy being creative, or want a space to work on some of your own projects. Snacks and extra art supplies provided. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Art Together at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Bring a friend or meet new people while you work on your creative project to work on. Ages 18 and up. Starts 3 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Pioneer Saddle Club Horse Show at Joe Gill Showgrounds (344 Shewmaker Lane). Starts 4 p.m. Admission: $4 per adult, children six years and under are free.William at 904-233-0092 or Dawn at 901-679-7608 or Facebook @Pioneer Saddle Club.

• Salvisa Cruise-In at Old Bridge General Store No. 2 (5101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Food, music and door prizes. 5 to 8 p.m. David Sexton at 859-613-4310.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Randy Kaplan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Sheer Flow at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Food: American Blackbird food truck Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @the Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Bourbon Bar (419 East Office Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Live music by Carrie Anne McDonald at Cummins Ferry RV Park and Campground (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Food by Triple J&C. CumminsFerry.com or 859-865-2003.

• Live music by A Commonwealth Band at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 8 p.m. 859-548-2002 or kampkennedymarina.com.

Sunday, Aug. 14

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 2 to 5 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Aug. 17

• 11th Annual Pioneer Days Festival at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Family Night Kick Off Party starts at 5 p.m., baby show at 7 p.m. Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band at 8 p.m. There will be a skating rink, giant yard games, beer tent, food trucks and activities for kids by the Arts Council of Mercer County and Isaiah House. 859-734-2365 or pioneerdaysky.com.

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bus In It Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-734-7791 or Facebook @Lemons Mill.

Have any events planned? Let everyone know by posting it on the Weekender. Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.