Lady Titans Golf Tees Off 2023 season

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County girls golf is entering its second season with its own coach—separate from the boys team-and its first season under coach LeeWood Goodlett. Having two head coaches allows for more specialization and a larger girls team.

Lady Titans golf will be featuring many new faces this season along with a strong core of seven upper­classmen.

Seniors Bailee Walton, Faith Randall and Naomi Martin, along with juniors Norah Martin, Faith Wright, Lily Leitenberger and Kate Carlton make up the larg­est group of upperclassmen golfers Mercer team has likely ever seen.

Some of this year’s team are enjoying the links for the first time in a Titan uniform and have much growing to do in Goodlett’s eyes.

“We have several juniors who continue to improve their game and leadership so that will be big for us going into next year too,” Goodlett said.