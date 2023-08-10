Gigliotti Named CEO Of Shaker Village Of Pleasant Hill

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill has announced that Bob Gigliotti is the new president and CEO. Gigliotti succeeds Maynard Crossland, who retired in July after 12 years as CEO.

Gigliotti has held several leadership roles since 2017 at Shaker Village, according to a press release, beginning as vice president of hospitality services and most recently as chief operating officer and interim CEO. Gigliotti also serves on the board of directors—and as treasurer—for the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission. He has served with the tourist commission since 2019.

Gigliotti has an extensive background in the hospitality industry spending more than 30 years in hotel, dual property and regional general management positions, and he has overseen operations at historic locations including Hotel Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Gideon Putnam Hotel in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Originally from western Massachusetts, Gigliotti relocated to Kentucky in 2006 to open the first 21C Museum Hotel property in Louisville. He currently resides in Buckner with his wife of 33 years, Melanie.

Maynard Crossland was hired at Shaker Village in September 2011. During his tenure, several restoration projects were completed, including the Welcome Center, Centre Family Dwelling, the Meeting House and East Family Dwelling.

With 34 original Shaker structures, Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is home to the country’s largest private collection of original 19th century buildings. Spanning 3,000 acres, the nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization is the largest National Historic Landmark in Kentucky.Bob Gigliotti named new CEO of Shaker Village

Shaker Village will host the Kentucky Heritage Jazz Festival on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, from noon to 6 p.m. Shaker Village is offering free admission to all visitors on both days.

For more information, call 859-734-5411 or visit shakervillageky.org.