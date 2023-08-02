Ronnie Smith, 84, of Harrodsburg, husband of Mary Rose Brown Smith, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born May 27, 1939, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Carl and Georgia (Terhune) Smith. He was a retired supervisor for Corning Glass and was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Pamela Rose (Scott) Brown of Harrodsburg, and Rhonda Rae Doris (Bob) Griggs of Lexington; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn S. Devine.