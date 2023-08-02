Phyllis Walker

Phyllis Ann “Bonnie” Walker, 67, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, at her home. Born June 19, 1956, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Eleanor (White) Dunn Sr. She graduated from Burgin High School and attended Murray State University and the Bluegrass Community & Technical College, was a manager of the Harrodsburg Burger Queen, worked at Cricketeer, worked for Corning Glass and owned the business, Enhancing. Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: one son, Chad; seven brothers, Larry Gayton of Harrodsburg, Walter Jr, and Timothy of Lexington, Charles (Trish) Woodstock of Georgia, Jonathan (LaCher) Corinth of Missouri, Jason (Susan) of Lexington and James (Linda) of Burgin; five sisters, Leisha (William) of Bowling Green, Marita and Michelle of Harrodsburg, and Patricia Jones and Joan Williams of Louisville and nieces, nephews, friends and cousins.