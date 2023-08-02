Mercer Boys Golf Tees Off On New Season

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

sports@harrodsburgherald.com

Excitement is high for the Mercer County Senior High School Boys Golf team as they tee off on a new season.

On Thursday, July 27, the team traveled to Old Bridge Golf Course in Danville, where they outplayed Boyle, Franklin, owen and Bourbon Counties before defeating Harrison County in a team playoff to claim the class 2A sectional meet.

“We set a goal to qualify as a team to the 2A state tournament in Owensboro on Sept. 10 and 11, so we’ve already checked off one of our goals for the season,” said Jay Anderson, who has started his 21st year year as head coach of the golf team.

Sophomore Tanner Robinson stole the show during Saturday’s competition…