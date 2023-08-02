Hodge, Ellis Inducted Into Mercer County Fair And Horse Show Hall Of Fame

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show with two new inductees into the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show Hall of Fame: Larry Hodge of Kalarama Farm in Springfield and Mercer County Fair and Horse Show President LeMayne Ellis. Ellis was caught by surprise by his induction.

“Y’all got me!” he told the board members Saturday night.

Larry Hodge first came to Harrodsburg around 1969 and worked as a groom for Hall of Fame trainer Jim B. Robertson. Hodge went on to train at High Point Farm before moving to Kalarama, the oldest name in Saddlebred breeding today. In 1998, Hodge showed Garlands Dream, who won the five gaited class before going onto win the Five Gaited World Grand Championship in Louisville.

LeMayne Ellis took over as president of the Mercer County Fair and Horse Show back in 2005. His tenure has seen a few bumps in the road: barn fires, a tornado and a grandstand fire. Ellis has worked to build a new floral hall and new barn.

During his tenure, the fair grounds has hosted the Rocky Mountain Horse Shows, Tennessee Walking Horse shows, the World Equestrian games. Ellis has helped with the spring demolition derby and fall truck pulls.

“I appreciate the honor of being in the hall of fame,” Ellis said after the ceremony.

He made sure to be photographed with the fair’s board of directors.

“It’s not a one person deal,” Ellis said. “I’ve got the greatest board in the world.”