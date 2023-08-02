Harold Burks

Harold Smyth Burks, 79, of Frankfort, widower of Alice Ruth “Pixie” Burks, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. Born May 10, 1944, in Cave City, he was the son of the late N. Wilson and Edna (Smyth) Burks. He was a retired Attorney and Mercer-Boyle District Judge, a Major in the US Army Reserve, and was a member of the Graefenburg Christian Church. Survivors include: four daughters, Nellie (Zach) Ramsey of Lexington, Emily (Drew) Dennis of Harrodsburg, Leslie Hill of Shelbyville, and Whitney (Derek) Jones of Melbourne, Fla; one son, Harold Matthew “Matt” Burks of Harrodsburg; one sister, Jenny (Jim) Rowe of Oldham County; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Nathan Burks and Mary Ann Gregory.