Get Inspired At Shaker Craft Fair

Local Artisans Including Germaine Dunn Display Their Work

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Get inspired when local artists and artisans from all over Kentucky—and as far away as New York State—display their wares at the 2023 Craft Fair this weekend at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. The craft fair happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6.

Billed as one of Kentucky’s premier craft events, you can find everything from pottery to jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions.

While artisans are coming from all over Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and even as far away as New York State, local artisans will also be well represented. There will be handmade clocks by Keith Chalmers Woodwerks and woodwork by Bob Cairns, ceramics by Hannah Baker of Three Lick Pottery, fiber products by Deborah Bonanno Slaninka of Black Watch Alpacas, mixed media by Patrick Horn of Top Shelf Products and two-dimensional work by emerging artist Germaine Dunn.

Dunn is from Harrodsburg and recently completed a bachelor of fine arts degree in art and design with an emphasis in graphic design from Campbellsville University’s Department of Art and Design.

Dunn’s artwork has been exhibited at Pence-Chowning Art Gallery at Campbellsville and he’s served as an artist in residence at the Art Center of the Bluegrass In Danville. When he’s not in the studio, Dunn works as an art facilitator and public relations professional for Isaiah House.

Dunn primarily works in mediums of graphic design as well as tradtional materials including acrylic, ink and ink pen, printmaking and clay. According to the Art Center website, his work is inspired by his struggles with addiction and his relationship with Jesus Christ.

“Art makes you think about life, about way more than just what’s in front of you,” Dunn is quoted as saying on the Arts Center website. “It allows me to express myself in ways that words can’t.”

In addition to arts and crafts, there will also be live music on both days. The New Beckham County Ramblers kicks things off Saturday at 11:30 a.m., followed by Liz Bowman at 2 p.m. and Burton Joyner at 6:30 p.m. Andrea Gross starts the music at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, followed by Ryan Smith at 2 p.m.

In addition to the Shaker Village Grill and Bar, there will also be food trucks including Southern Style Kettle Corn, HogTown Barbecue Social Eatery LLC., Capt. Franks Hotdog Emporium, the Mercer County Cattlemen’s Association, Grillin’ Good Eats, Serenity Sweet Snow and the Scoop.

Visit the Information Tent to enter for a chance to win a basket filled with Shaker Village swag. There will also be a full schedule of exhibits and craft demonstrations.

General admission is discounted for the Craft Fair and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 12, free for annual passholders and children aged 5 and under.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is located at 3501 Lexington Road. The craft fair happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 5, and Sunday, Aug. 6. The event is co-sponsored by the Kentucky Blood Center and Becky Reinhold Bluegrass Sotheby’s International Realty.

For more information, visit shakervillageky.org or call 859-734-5411.