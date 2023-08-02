Frances Wells

Frances Satterly Wells, 92, widow of Ruel H. Wells, died Monday, July 31st, 2023 in Harrodsburg. Born July 15, 1931, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Lillian Marie Sea Satterly. She was a retired James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital Nursing Aid and a member of the Grapevine Christian Church. Survivors include: one son, Ronnie Wells of Harrodsburg; one daughter, SueAnn (Joe) Satterly of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one great-great-grandchild due soon also survive. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Rita Isaac; one grandson, Ray Cornish; one brother, Paul Sea Satterly; one sister, Mary Lena Davenport, one son-in-law, Bob Isaacs and one daughter-in-law, Helen Wells.