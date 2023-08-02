Edward Thomas “Eddie” Young, 80, of Harrodsburg, husband of Brenda Long Young, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at his home. Born June 2, 1943, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late O. C. and Sarah Edwina (Phillips) Young. He was a retired receiving manager for Hitachi, a US Air Force veteran, and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church, where he served as an usher and ROC volunteer. Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Stacy Logue of Harrodsburg, and Kristie Young of Nashville, Tenn.; one son, Mark (Holly) Young of Visalia, Calif.; two brothers, Tony Young of Stanford, and Phillip (Charlotte) Young of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.