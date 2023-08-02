Cathy Hines

Cathy Dearing Hines, 70, of Danville, wife of Arthur Lee Hines, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the U.K. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. Born June 7, 1953, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Myrtle Taylor Dearing. She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church and a homemaker. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: four sons, Billy Hines, Robbie Hines and Joey Hines, all of Danville and Harvey Hines of Nicholasville; two sisters, Sue Terhune and Polly (John) Watts, both of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, three step great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Beverly McElroy Watts.