Carlos Lester

Carlos B. Lester, 93, husband of the late Hazel Black Lester, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Willows of Harrodsburg. Born Oct. 6, 1929, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Hollis and Lucille Gabhart Lester. He was a 1947 graduate of Rose Hill High School. Carlos loved showing pictures and talking about his experiences in Panama while serving in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Upon return from his military service, he was employed at the Harrodsburg Post Office where he worked for 30 years. After retirement he did handy work in many homes in and around Harrodsburg for several years. He was a lifelong member of Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for 32 years. His passion was also teaching the Young Adult’s Sunday School Class, which he did for 60 years. Survivors include two sons, Donnie (Cheryl) Lester and Doug (Kathy) Lester both of Harrodsburg; one sister, Betty Cook of Lawrenceburg; four grandchildren, Lee (Lesley) Lester of Louisville, Nick (Tabatha) Lester of Berea, Jeff (Alexa) Lester of Saint Louis, and Amy (Cody) Burd of Lagrange; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Kenneth and Ronald Lester. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Alexander & Royalty Funeral Home with Pastor Schylar Fields officiating. Burial with Military Rites was in the Spring Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lee Lester, Nick Lester, Jeff Lester, Cody Burd, Danny Chilton, Keith Caton and Dennis Lester. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5346 Mackville Road, Harrodsburg, KY 40330. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.alexanderandroyalty.com.

Paid Obit