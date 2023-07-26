Thomas Winburn

Thomas Eugene Winburn, 77, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his home. Born Dec. 26, 1945, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late James G. and Alice Marie (Ball) Winburn. He was retired from IBM Inc., a member of the Wilmore Masonic Lodge #922 and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Tammy Michelle Holmberg of Harrodsburg; two sons, Gregory Thomas (Shelley) Winburn and Chad William (Rebecca) Winburn of Harrodsburg and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Garfield Marshall Winburn.