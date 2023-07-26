State To Hold Meetings On KU Plans

Public Hearing On Tuesday, August 22

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) will provide several opportunities for the public to receive information and provide comments regarding Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities (KU) companies’ request to retire four coal-fired electric generating units and three natural gas simple cycle combustion turbine units.

KU’s proposal includes replacing the current aging generation systems with two natural gas combined cycle facilities, two solar facilities, one battery storage facility, and four solar power purchase agreements. If approved, the replacement generation would be online between 2026 and 2028, at a cost of $2.09 billion.

KU serves 566,000 electric customers in 77 counties in Central, Northern, Southeastern and Western Kentucky.

In February, the PSC granted the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s motion to intervene in KU’s plan to build a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County.

KU is seeking approval to build two 621-megawatt natural gas combined-cycle units—including one at the E.W. Brown Generating Station in Burgin—as well as building a proposed battery storage facility at Brown Station and a solar array in Mercer County.

Five public informational meetings are planned in Louisville, Lexington, and Harlan and in Hopkins County. Each will feature an information session followed by an opportunity for comments. A virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 15.

Mercer County Attorney Ted Dean invites the public to make their voices heard.

“If people in Mercer County are concerned about the contents in the filing I would strongly suggest they attend one of the public forums and make their views known,” Dean said.

In-Person Meetings

• Monday, July 31 5:30 p.m. at Frederick Douglass High School, 2000 Winchester Road, Lexington.

• Thursday, August 3, 5:30 p.m. at Harlan County Judge’s Office, 210 East Central Street No. 111, Harlan.

• Monday, August 14, 5:30 p.m. Eastern/4:30 p.m. Central at Hopkins County Government Center, 56 North Main Street, Madisonville.

• Wednesday, August 16, 5:30 p.m. at Louisville Free Public Library, Main Branch, 301 York Street, Community Room 202, Louisville.

Virtual Meeting

• Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 4:30 p.m. Directions to participate will be available online at psc.ky.gov prior to August 15.

Public Hearing

The PSC will hold a public hearing on the proposal on 9 a.m., Tuesday, August 22, at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort.

Time is available before the hearing begins for public comments. The hearing will be streamed live on the commission’s YouTube channel.

Comments can be submitted at any time at https://psc.ky.gov/Case/SearchCasesPublicComments, emailed to PSC.comment@ky.gov, or by mail to P.O. Box 615, Frankfort, KY 40602-0615. All comments should include the commenter’s name, address and the case number.

Additional information can be found at psc.ky.gov/Case/ViewCaseFilings/22-402.