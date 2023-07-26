Faith Akers, 86, of Salvisa, widow of Brice Akers, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. Born June 14, 1937, in Prestonsburg, she was the daughter of the late Kenis F. and Martha (Risner) Clark. She was a graduate of Betsy Layne High School in Stanville, a former cashier for the Kroger Co. and was a member of the Baptist faith. Survivors include: one daughter, Oretta (Tim) Switzer of Simpsonville; one son, Barry (Jeri) Akers of Salvisa; four sisters, Shirley Belcher of Grundy, Virginia, Betty Shirazi of Tempe, Arizona, Glenda (Alex) Deutch of Lord’s Valley, Pennsylvania and Linda (Paul) Gearheart of Harold; three brothers, Wayne Clark of Tram, Gary (Kathy) Clark of Somerset and Larry (Mary Lou) Clark of Noblesville, Indiana; one brother-in-law, Ransome Meade; one sister-in-law, Sandy Clark; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine (Freeman) Branham and Christine Meade, and two brothers, Ray F. (Mary Ann) Clark and Ronnie Clark.