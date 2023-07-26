Burgin Man Indicted For Unlawful Transactions With Minors

Mercer County Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A Burgin man has been indicted by the Mercer Grand Jury for engaging in unlawful behavior with minor victims.

Jesse Harris, 42, of 202 High Street No. 2,, Burgin, was indicted last week for 1st degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a class B felony, as well as 1st degree sexual abuse and two counts of 2nd degree unlawful transaction with a minor, all class D felonies.

According to the indictment, between September 2022 and December 2022, Harris knowingly induced or assisted a minor under 16 years of age to engage in illegal sexual activity. Between August 2022 through October 2022, Harris is accused of subjecting a female child less than 16 years old to sexual contact. Between August 2022 and December 2022, Harris is accused of knowingly inducing or assisting two minor children under the age of 16 to engage in illegal drug activity, according to the indictment. Bail: $20,000 (no contact). Chief Scott. Elder (Burgin Police Department) testified.

